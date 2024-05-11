Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $45.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDDT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 54.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.