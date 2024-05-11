Saria Tseng Sells 869 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,433,560.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MPWR opened at $702.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.
