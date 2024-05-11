Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.00. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 749,074 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,855 shares of company stock worth $1,238,650 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 602.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 17.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 20.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

