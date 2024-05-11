Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Down 0.9%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.06). 3,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 48,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.25 ($1.07).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.88.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

