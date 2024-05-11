Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAFree Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atlanta Braves in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $692,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

