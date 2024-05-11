Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of FMC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

