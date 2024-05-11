Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Secom stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.40. Secom has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Secom had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

