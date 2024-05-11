Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Shelf Drilling Trading Up 13.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company's owned fleet and related equipment.

