ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShiftPixy Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $1.79 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.
About ShiftPixy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ShiftPixy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.