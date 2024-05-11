ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $1.79 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

