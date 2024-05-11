Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12. 5,439,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,990,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

