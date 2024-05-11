Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Expands By 387.5%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

