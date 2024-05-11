Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 47.4%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ALFVY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
