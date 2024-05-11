Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 47.4%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALFVY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.7098 dividend. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.