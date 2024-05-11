Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 59.6%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.15.
About AmmPower
