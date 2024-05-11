Short Interest in Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF) Increases By 900.0%

Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Applus Services Stock Performance
APLUF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Applus Services has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $12.34.
Applus Services Company Profile
