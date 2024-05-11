Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Increases By 700.0%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.26 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

