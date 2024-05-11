Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 38.4%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NAN stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

