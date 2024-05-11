Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 38.4%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NAN stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.18.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
