Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 36.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

