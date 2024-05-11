Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 36.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About Pantheon Resources
