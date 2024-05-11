Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Decreases By 37.7%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quantum Stock Performance

Quantum stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Quantum worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

