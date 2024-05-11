Short Interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Drops By 37.8%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMDW opened at $0.23 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

