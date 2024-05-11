Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Decreases By 38.3%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.