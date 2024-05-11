Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Decreases By 38.3%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
