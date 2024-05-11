Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Drops By 37.2%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMCWW opened at $0.16 on Friday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

