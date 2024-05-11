Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Decreases By 36.8%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
