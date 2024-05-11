Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Increases By 103.3%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,500 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the April 15th total of 2,077,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Yamada alerts:

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Yamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.