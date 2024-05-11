Short Interest in ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Declines By 96.2%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZDGGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. ZOO Digital Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

