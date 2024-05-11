SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 279,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

