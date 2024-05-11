Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.34. The stock has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

