Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

ZZZ opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

