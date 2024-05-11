SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.6%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.50% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

