Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of SNPO opened at $10.61 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

