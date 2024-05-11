SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
SOL Global Investments Price Performance
SOLCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
