SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Price Performance

SOLCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.