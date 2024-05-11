SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 17.5% on Earnings Beat

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.58. 56,047,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 49,897,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

