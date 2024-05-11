South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 1.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 3,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.33.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

