South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

