Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.24% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.