Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOY

Spin Master Stock Up 0.9 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.55. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.