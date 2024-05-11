Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.9 %

TOY stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.55. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

