Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s previous close.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TOY opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.