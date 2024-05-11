Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOY
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Spin Master
In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.