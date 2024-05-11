Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$61.00. The company traded as high as C$58.51 and last traded at C$57.58, with a volume of 18943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.39.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sprott Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

