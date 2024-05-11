SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $140.77.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

