STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STEP

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

STEP opened at C$4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville purchased 14,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.