Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.10

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$352.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25.

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,400 shares of company stock worth $35,695. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

