Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.6 %
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada
In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
