Stifel Nicolaus Raises V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target to $56.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

VVX opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

