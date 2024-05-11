StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

