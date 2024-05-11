StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
ROLL stock opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.07. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
