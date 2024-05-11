StockNews.com Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $837,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

