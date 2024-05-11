StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

