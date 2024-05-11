StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

