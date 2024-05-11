StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
