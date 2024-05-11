StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHUY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

